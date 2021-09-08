Services for Mr. William Lee Wilson, age 71 of Jackson, Tennessee will be held on Thursday, September 9, 2021, 2:30 P.M., at the Stephenson-Shaw Chapel. The interment will be on Friday, 10:30 A.M., at the Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery – Parkers Crossroads in Wildersville, Tennessee.

The public visitation for Mr. Wilson will be on Wednesday, from 11:00 A.M. – 7:00 P.M.

For more information contact Stephenson-Shaw Funeral Home at (731) 427-7411 or log on to our website at www.stephenson-shaw.com