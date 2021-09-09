American Heart Association official talks return of Heart Walk

JACKSON, Tenn. — After switching to a virtual event last year, the Heart Walk is returning to West Tennessee this weekend.

“We are so excited to be hosting the West Tennessee 2021 Heart Walk and Red Dress Dash 5K,” said Christy Futrell, Regional Director of the American Heart Association.

While the event is being held outdoors, masks and social distancing are encouraged.

“The event is going to be held here on the campus of Union University, right between the Miller Bell Tower and the Grant Center. So come on out, meet us right here, we’ll be ready for you,” Futrell said.

So far, 200 people are signed up to attend, along with a few special guests.

“The Memphis Grizzlies’ Caravan is with us. They’re here in town for some other things that day, but they’re going to start their day off with us. So come walk with Grizz,” Futrell said.

They are excited for survivors to join the Heart Walk.

“One of my favorite things about the Heart Walk is when we honor our survivors. So survivors come on out on Saturday morning and join us,” Futrell said.

Everyone is welcome to attend on Saturday morning.

“We are going to be ready for you at 7:30, but ceremonies don’t begin until 8:15, and then the race and walk will begin t 8:30,” Futrell said.

You can sign up at westtnheartwalk.org or you can sign up on campus Saturday morning.

