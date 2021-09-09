Henry County correctional officer arrested, charged over inappropriate contact

PARIS, Tenn. — A Henry County correctional officer has been arrested for allegedly having inappropriate contact with an inmate.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says the investigation began last week after a report said an officer was having inappropriate contact inside an inmate’s cell.

The TBI says that Richard Wade Sanders was arrested Thursday afternoon as a result of the investigation.

He has been booked into the Henry County Jail on for sexual contact with an inmate, and has a $25,000 bond.

The TBI says Sanders is no longer employed by the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.

