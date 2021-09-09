New exhibit to showcase 50+ years of Jackson photographer’s work

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Ned McWherter Cultural Arts Center is hosting a photography exhibit honoring long-time Jackson photographer Mitch Carter.

Carter has spent more than 50 years serving the Jackson and West Tennessee area.

After purchasing Moore Studio in 1973 from second-generation owner Devone Dooley, Carter became the Official Photographer for many local events, including the Miss Tennessee Pageant.

A news release states under Carter’s ownership, Moore Studio grew to employ 30 people throughout six locations in West Tennessee. He retired in 2020.

The exhibit at The Ned, which runs through October 31, will showcase a sampling of Carter’s work. Highlights include “Vintage Brides – 50’s, 60’s, 70’s” as well as portraits of celebrities, local businesspeople, and historical photos of downtown Jackson.

The public is invited to attend the opening reception of the gallery on Thursday, September 9 from 5-7 p.m. There’s no charge to attend the reception or to view the gallery.

The Ned is located at 314 East Main Street in downtown Jackson.

The Mitch Carter Gallery Exhibit is sponsored by The Jackson-Madison County Bicentennial and The Jackson Photo Club.

