Brenda Robbins

Brenda Dean Aldridge Robbins, age 62, resident of Oakland,

Tennessee and wife of Mr. Jesse Robbins, departed this life

Thursday evening, September 9, 2021.

Brenda was born March 13, 1959 in Booneville, Mississippi, the

daughter of the late Cecil Aldridge and Ruby Kirby Aldridge. She

graduated from New Sight, Mississippi and was married in 1975

to Jesse Robbins. She enjoyed her work as a counselor for

Professional Care Services of West Tennessee before her

retirement in 2018. Brenda had been a resident of the Oakland

area for the past 20 years and was of the Baptist faith. Gardening

was one of her favorite pastimes.

Mrs. Robbins is survived by her husband, Mr. Jesse Robbins of

Oakland, TN; her daughter, Jessica Robbins of Whiteville, TN;

and her son, William Robbins of Charlotte, AR. In addition to her

parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Anthony Robbins;

her sister, Jean Wineman; and three brothers, James Aldridge,

Albert Aldridge and John Aldridge.

Interment will follow in the Somerville City Cemetery.

The family requests that memorials be directed to St. Jude

Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.

Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County

Funeral Homes & Cremation Center and condolences may be left

on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.