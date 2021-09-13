Savana Austin
Savana CherylAnn Austin, the 4-year old daughter of Dusty and
Amanda Austin, departed this life Friday evening, September 10,
2021 at her home.
Savana was born August 16, 2017 in Covington, Tennessee. She
loved giving high-fives, playing rock, paper, scissors and always
won playing the rock. Savana was a smiling girl with a big fan club
who will be remembered for being a strong girl that was a fighter.
She was wonderful beautiful perfect. Savana was given the
nicknames Savy, Savage and the Little Ever-Ready Bunny. She
was the family’s mermaid unicorn snake baby.
Savana leaves her parents, Dusty Alva Austin and Amanda Lynn
Jackson Austin of Arlington, TN; her brother, Jaxon Austin of
Arlington, TN; her grandparents, John and Trisha Jackson of
Arlington, TN and John Austin and Sandra McCullough of Jasper,
AL; and a host of other aunts, uncles, cousins and extended
family. She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Cheryl
Ann Austin.
The family will have a private memorial service at a later date.
Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County
Funeral Homes & Cremation Center and condolences may be left
on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.