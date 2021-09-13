Savana Austin

Savana CherylAnn Austin, the 4-year old daughter of Dusty and

Amanda Austin, departed this life Friday evening, September 10,

2021 at her home.

Savana was born August 16, 2017 in Covington, Tennessee. She

loved giving high-fives, playing rock, paper, scissors and always

won playing the rock. Savana was a smiling girl with a big fan club

who will be remembered for being a strong girl that was a fighter.

She was wonderful beautiful perfect. Savana was given the

nicknames Savy, Savage and the Little Ever-Ready Bunny. She

was the family’s mermaid unicorn snake baby.

Savana leaves her parents, Dusty Alva Austin and Amanda Lynn

Jackson Austin of Arlington, TN; her brother, Jaxon Austin of

Arlington, TN; her grandparents, John and Trisha Jackson of

Arlington, TN and John Austin and Sandra McCullough of Jasper,

AL; and a host of other aunts, uncles, cousins and extended

family. She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Cheryl

Ann Austin.

The family will have a private memorial service at a later date.

Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County

Funeral Homes & Cremation Center and condolences may be left

on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.