Veronica Ramos Osorio

Veronica Ramos Osorio was born on January 16, 1976. She transitioned this life on September 11, 2021, in Jackson, Tennessee.

Visitation Services will start at 6:00 pm on Thursday, September 16, 2021, at Bledsoe Funeral Home Chapel.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, September 17, 2021, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Interment will follow service in Parkway Memorial Gardens.

Please continue to this family in prayer.

For more information contact 731-427-1521 or log onto bledsoefuneralhome.com