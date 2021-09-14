Anthony Brown commits to Arkansas

MILAN, Tenn. — After receiving offers from several major Division I programs from all across the country, Milan’s Anthony Brown officially decided Tuesday afternoon that he will be continuing his playing career after high school at the University of Arkansas.

Brown becomes the second individual from the West Tennessee area to recently commit to the Razorbacks, joining good friend and Haywood defensive back Jaylen Lewis. For the three-star athlete, today fulfilled an opportunity of a lifetime, completing a long journey that was earned, not given.

“It’s a dream come true, especially where I’m from,” said Brown. “My story is crazy, losing my mom in 8th grade, moving from Detroit to Tennessee, everything about it is not normal. I promise you, I don’t know a kid who worked harder than me.”

Brown reportedly chose Arkansas over other finalists in Indiana, Illinois, and Tennessee. Last season for Milan, Brown was an All-State selection, the Region 7 MVP, and a Class 3A Mr. Football finalist.