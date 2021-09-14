Hylas “Sonny” Cade, age 85, resident of Eads, Tennessee, United States Air Force Veteran and husband of Virginia Wood Cade, departed this life Thursday afternoon, September 9, 2021 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford, Mississippi.

Sonny was born December 3, 1935 in Corsicana, Texas, the son of the late Hylas Cade and Marguerite Gilreath Cade, who were both teachers. He graduated high school as the class valedictorian and from college at Texas A&M with a Business major. He served his country for six years in the United States Air Force as a KC-97 tanker pilot with the Strategic Air Command. He was a pilot for the Texas Air National Guard and Braniff Airlines and later was a flight training manager for FedEx. He retired from FedEx in 2005 as a managing director for the flight simulators.

Sonny was very active at First Baptist Church Fisherville and was a member of their men’s group. He was a former resident of Arlington, Texas before moving to the Memphis area for his job with FedEx. He enjoyed golfing and model airplanes.

Mr. Cade is survived by his wife who he married October 21, 1992, Virginia Wood Cade of Eads, TN; two daughters, Carol Olson (Eric) and Cathleen Cade; two stepsons, Dennis Briggs (Kimberly) and Arnold Briggs; three grandchildren, Ashley Brickey (Jon), Laura Freels (Jason) and Scott Sippel; and seven great-grandchildren, Caden, Nolan, Connor, Tucker, Griffin, William and Maverick. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Carolyn Choate.

Funeral Services for Mr. Cade were held at 11 A.M. Monday, September 13, 2021 at First Baptist Church Fisherville. The officiating ministers were Dr. Jeff James and Dr. Gary Redding. Interment will follow in the Fisherville Cemetery.

The family requests that memorials be directed to First Baptist Church Fisherville, 11893 Macon Road, Eads, TN 38028.

Arrangements were provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center and condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.