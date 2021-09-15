Law enforcement seek man on TBI Most Wanted List

SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is seeking help in locating a man on the TBI’s Most Wanted List.

The TBI says 39-year-old Horatio Lewis Rice is wanted by the Shelbyville Police Department, and is facing charges of attempted first-degree murder and being a felon in possession of a weapon.

The TBI says a $2,500 award is being offered, and he should be considered armed and dangerous.

He is described by the TBI as being 5-feet, 6-inches tall, brown eyes and around 160 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND or (931) 684-5811.