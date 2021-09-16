Operation leads to multiple arrests in Carroll County

CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn. — After more than a year-long investigation, Operation Thundering Justice has nearly come to an end.

“There’s hundreds if not thousands of man hours behind the indictments and arrests that are occurring today, and we think that it is going to deal a significant blow to the drug dealing in Carroll County. Long overdue,” said Matt Stowe,

According to a Tennessee Bureau of Investigation news release, 15 people are in custody as of Thursday afternoon.

“It takes us a long time from the time we first know someone is dealing drugs, to the time that we can go and make an arrest because of all the processes and legal requirements that we must meet,” Stowe said.

Law enforcement from several agencies seized a variety of drugs like methamphetamine, different pills, and marijuana.

“This operation is ongoing. More arrests [are] anticipated, and there are a number of drug dealers, perhaps even some that’ll be listening to my voice right now, that will shortly be behind bars,” Stowe said.

Huntington Police Director Walter Smothers wants people to know that their community isn’t a place for illegal drugs.

“I can speak collectively for all the law enforcement agencies in Carroll Ccounty. We got a message from the people: If you think you want to come to our community to sell drugs, you might want to rethink that,” Smothers said.

This operation is still ongoing and more arrests are expected.

Those arrested include:

Regina Bryant, 50, McKenzie – Three counts Sale and Delivery of Methamphetamine, also charged during arrest today with Possession of Schedule III – Hydrocodone, $50,000 bond

Jamie L. Carter, 42, McKenzie – One count Sale and Delivery of Methamphetamine, $25,000 bond

Angi Fenti, 49, Bruceton – One count Sale and Delivery of Methamphetamine, also charged during arrest today with Possession with Intent – Methamphetamine and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, $25,000 bond

Andrus M. Hall, 35, Cedar Grove – One count Sale and Delivery of Methamphetamine, $25,000 bond

Allen Hardee, 34, Yuma – One count Sale and Delivery of Methamphetamine, $25,000 bond

Bryan L. King, 33, Huntingdon – Three counts Sale and Delivery of Methamphetamine, $50,000 bond

Carla Lawton, 45, Huntingdon – Four counts Sale and Delivery of Methamphetamine, $50,000 bond

Aaron R. Luter, 41, Atwood – Two counts Sale and Delivery of Methamphetamine, $50,000 bond

Carlos L. Milton, 36, McKenzie – One count Sale and Delivery of Methamphetamine, $30,000 bond

Jamie L. Parker, 45, Yuma – Two counts Sale and Delivery of Methamphetamine, also charged during arrest today with Simple Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, $25,000 bond

Jonathon Taylor, 39, Paris – Three counts Sale and Delivery of Methamphetamine, $50,000 bond

Letritia A. Wortham, 40, Bruceton – One count Sale and Delivery of Methamphetamine, also charged during arrest today with Possession with Intent – Methamphetamine and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, $25,000 bond

Angel L. Bach, 45, Clarksville – One count Aggravated Child Abuse and Neglect, one count Possession of Schedule VI, one count of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Ashton Ridley, 19, McKenzie – One count Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Kaitlynn Webb, 21, Dresden – One count Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

