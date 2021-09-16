West TN Madisons to host annual memorial basketball tournament

JACKSON, Tenn. — After taking a little bit of time off last year, the West Tennessee Madisons are back to work on the basketball court, as the 2019 national champion team is set to host their annual tournament this weekend here in the Hub City.

Featuring athletes in multiple age categories, the 2021 Barbara Hill Memorial Tournament is scheduled to take place this Saturday on the campus of Northeast Middle School. The event will feature a total of 9 teams from all over the Southeast.

As the Madisons continued to make final preparations during Thursday’s practice session, head coach Jodie Parrish explained that while the team still enjoys competing and playing the sport they love, this particular tournament goes beyond the X’s and O’s of basketball.

“It’s a fun tournament for one of our players Barbara Hill, who played with us for about 40 years, and passed away in 2014,” said Parrish. “These teams, we’re friends from all over the United States. So it’s just a fun time, a fun time and a good remembrance of our good friend.”

The Barbara Hill Memorial Tournament will begin Saturday morning at 9:00 and will conclude at 4:00 p.m. Admission to the event is free of charge.