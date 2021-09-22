Week 5 Team of the Week: North Side Indians

JACKSON, Tenn. — The North Side Indians claimed the Team of the Week award for Week 5 of the high school football season following a remarkable come from behind victory over South Gibson.

This past Friday in Medina, North Side trailed by as much as 27-6 midway through the third quarter. However, they were able to capitalize on a few South Gibson turnovers, which eventually led to a 45 yard touchdown pass with 5 seconds left on the clock giving the Indians the 30-27 win on the road.

Knowng the importance of a region game in a visiting stadium, the Indians knew they had to remain confident and mentally focused with each snap of the ball.

“Staying on our assignments, doing what the coach tells us to do, going hard in practice, and staying consistent,” said North Side running back Joshua Poindexter.

“Halftime we went into the locker room, coach was really calm about it even though we were down, he just knew we had it in us,” said North Side left tackle Izaiah Reed. “So we went into the locker room, he told us not to look at the scoreboard and just keep playing. So that’s what we did and we came out with a victory.”

Now tied for first in the Region 7 4A standings, the Indians will look for their fourth straight win this Friday night, when North Side travels to Liberty Tech for another Madison County Commissioners Cup showdown.