Week 5 Team of the Week: North Side Indians
JACKSON, Tenn. — The North Side Indians claimed the Team of the Week award for Week 5 of the high school football season following a remarkable come from behind victory over South Gibson.
This past Friday in Medina, North Side trailed by as much as 27-6 midway through the third quarter. However, they were able to capitalize on a few South Gibson turnovers, which eventually led to a 45 yard touchdown pass with 5 seconds left on the clock giving the Indians the 30-27 win on the road.
Knowng the importance of a region game in a visiting stadium, the Indians knew they had to remain confident and mentally focused with each snap of the ball.
Now tied for first in the Region 7 4A standings, the Indians will look for their fourth straight win this Friday night, when North Side travels to Liberty Tech for another Madison County Commissioners Cup showdown.