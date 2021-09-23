Chipotle to open its doors Friday

JACKSON, Tenn. — A new restaurant will be officially opening its doors on Friday.

After weeks of speculation, Chipotle Mexican Grill held a soft opening on Thursday.

The Tex-Mex food chain focuses on cleaner meat choices for its burritos, tacos and bowls to create healthier choices within the genre.

Its newest location right here in the Hub City comes after the Steak ‘n Shake building on Vann Drive was demolished and closed in February.

Chipotle’s locations are typically in larger metro areas, with the closest locations being in Memphis and Nashville.

You can test out new eats starting Friday at 10:45 am.m. to 10 p.m.

You can check out their menu before you arrive here.

