9 deaths, 174 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Madison County

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed another nine Madison County residents have died due to COVID-19 complications.

The health department confirms those individuals were:

A 72-year-old male who died September 17

A 49-year-old male who died September 17

An 88-year-old male who died September 17

A 76-year-old female who died September 18

A 50-year-old male who died September 18

A 68-year-old male who died September 21

A 41-year-old male who died September 21

A 59-year-old female who died September 21

A 39-year-old male who died September 23

A total of 285 Madison County residents have died due to COVID-19 complications.

The health department also confirmed another 174 new cases of COVID-19 in Madison County, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 17,489.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip code:

38305: 9,763 (55.8%)

38301: 5,693 (32.6%)

38356: 334 (1.9%)

38391: 163 (0.9%)

38366: 360 (2%)

38343: 110 (0.6%)

38313: 382 (2.2%)

38392: 137 (0.8%)

38355: 43 (0.2%)

38362: 229 (1.3%)

38006: 9 (0.05%)

38302: 26 (0.2%)

38308: 30 (0.2%)

38378: 10 (0.1%)

38303: 11 (0.1%)

38340: 8 (0.05%)

Unknown: 181 (1%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 5,009 (28.6%)

White: 7,302 (41.8%)

Asian: 65 (0.4%)

Hispanic: 354 (2%)

Other/Multiracial: 374 (2.1%)

Unspecified: 4,385 (25.1%)

Gender:

Female: 9,634 (55.1%)

Male: 7,638 (43.7%)

Unknown: 217 (1.2%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 15,915 (91%)

Not recovered: 144 (0.8%)

Better: 318 (1.8%)

Unknown: 827 (4.7%)

Deaths: 285 (1.7%)

Age:

0 – 10 years: 1,277 (7.3%)

11 – 20 years: 2,440 (14%)

21 – 30 years: 3,015 (17.2%)

31 – 40 years: 2,559 (14.6%)

41 – 50 years: 2,405 (13.8%)

51 – 60 years: 2,208 (12.6%)

61 – 70 years: 1,745 (10%)

71 – 80 years: 1,010 (5.8%)

80+: 577 (3.3%)

Unknown: 253 (1.4%)

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.