70-year-old woman murdered in Jackson, suspect at large

JACKSON, Tenn. — A woman was murdered Saturday evening in Jackson and the suspect is still at large.

The Jackson Police Department responded to Hollywood Drive at around 9 p.m. on September 25 after an assault report.

Officers found 70-year-old Mary Kelly unresponsive when they arrived.

A witness says they observed 58-year-old Randall Lee Rose assaulting Kelly. According to the witness, Rose then fled on foot towards a wooded area between Old Hickory Boulevard and North Parkway.

Rose is now wanted for first degree murder.

Police say he is a 5’4″ white male weighing approximately 180 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call JPD at (731) 425-8400 or Crime Stoppers at (731) 424-8477.

For more local crime stories, click here.