Henderson County Sheriff’s Dept. asks public to ID counterfeit suspect

HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Henderson County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a man suspected of using counterfeit money.

Authorities say the individual used a counterfeit $100 bill to make a purchase at Dollar General on Saturday, September 24.

The store is located in the Reagan community at the intersection of Highway 100 and Highway 22.

According to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s department, authorities have photos of the same suspect using counterfeit bills in the Scotts Hill area.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call the sheriff’s department at (731) 968-7777.

For more local crime stories, click here.