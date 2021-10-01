Football Friday Night Final Scores: Week 7

Check out these final scores for Week 7 of high school football in West Tennessee:

Bolton 28

Bolivar Central 41

Covington 22

Dyersburg 29

USJ 42

Fayette Academy 0

Huntingdon 49

Gibson County 8

Humboldt 22

Greenfield 21

Peabody 36

Halls 0

Lexington 7

Hardin County 37

Jackson North Side 18

Haywood 56

Springfield 6

Henry County 3

Chester County 7

Jackson South Side 28

McNairy Central 42

Liberty Magnet 6

Dresden 14

McKenzie 23

Crockett County 6

Milan 50

East Hickman 14

Riverside 20

Obion County 20

South Gibson 45

Jackson Christian 42

Tipton-Rosemark 7

Harding Academy 0

Trinity Christian 1

Westview 42

Union City 7

Lake County 26

West Carroll 20

Scotts Hill 24

Hickman County 20

Adamsville 7

Lewis County 34