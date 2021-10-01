Football Friday Night Final Scores: Week 7
Check out these final scores for Week 7 of high school football in West Tennessee:
Bolton 28
Bolivar Central 41
Covington 22
Dyersburg 29
USJ 42
Fayette Academy 0
Huntingdon 49
Gibson County 8
Humboldt 22
Greenfield 21
Peabody 36
Halls 0
Lexington 7
Hardin County 37
Jackson North Side 18
Haywood 56
Springfield 6
Henry County 3
Chester County 7
Jackson South Side 28
McNairy Central 42
Liberty Magnet 6
Dresden 14
McKenzie 23
Crockett County 6
Milan 50
East Hickman 14
Riverside 20
Obion County 20
South Gibson 45
Jackson Christian 42
Tipton-Rosemark 7
Harding Academy 0
Trinity Christian 1
Westview 42
Union City 7
Lake County 26
West Carroll 20
Scotts Hill 24
Hickman County 20
Adamsville 7
Lewis County 34