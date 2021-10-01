Football Friday Night Final Scores: Week 7

Check out these final scores for Week 7 of high school football in West Tennessee:

Bolton 28
Bolivar Central 41

Covington 22
Dyersburg 29

USJ 42
Fayette Academy 0

Huntingdon 49
Gibson County 8

Humboldt 22
Greenfield 21

Peabody 36
Halls 0

Lexington 7
Hardin County 37

Jackson North Side 18
Haywood 56

Springfield 6
Henry County 3

Chester County 7
Jackson South Side 28

McNairy Central 42
Liberty Magnet 6

Dresden 14
McKenzie 23

Crockett County 6
Milan 50

East Hickman 14
Riverside 20

Obion County 20
South Gibson 45

Jackson Christian 42
Tipton-Rosemark 7

Harding Academy 0
Trinity Christian 1

Westview 42
Union City 7

Lake County 26
West Carroll 20

Scotts Hill 24
Hickman County 20

Adamsville 7
Lewis County 34

