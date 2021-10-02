Pet of the Week: Clementine

This week’s Pet of the Week from Saving the Animals Together is Clementine.

Clementine is a beautiful and healthy 2-year-old girl looking for her new family.

She does well with other dogs and children. Clementine would adapt well to any family type.

She is still working on her house manners and commands but is very motivated and trainable.

For more information on Clementine or any of the other available animals from Saving the Animals Together, please visit their website here.

You can also find out more on the STAT Facebook page here.