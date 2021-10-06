Jackson man receives 62 year sentence for gun, drug charges

JACKSON, Tenn. — A Jackson man has been sentenced 62 years in prison for gun and drug charges.

According to a news release from District Attorney Jody Pickens, Kentavis Antwon Jones, a Crips gang member and convicted felon, was released in January of 2019 after serving six years of an 18 year sentence.

The news release says almost eight months into his parole, Jones was a passenger in a car that was pulled over and found to have methamphetamine, marijuana, and a firearm. He was arrested and charged for the incident.

In October of of 2019, Jones was pulled over by the Jackson Police Department while on bond for the previous incident.

Police say that Jones switched with one of the passengers, and was found to be in possession of cocaine, marijuana, and a firearm.

He was arrested and charged again.

The release says Jones was indicted in June of 2020 for the two incidents.

The release says on July 15, 2021, Jones was convicted by a jury for possession of cocaine with intent to sell or deliver, possession of marijuana with intent to sell or deliver, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, theft of property, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving on a revoked license.

The release says he later pled guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell or deliver, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

