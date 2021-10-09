Pet of the Week: Callie

This week’s Pet of the Week from Saving the Animals Together is Callie.

Callie is about 2-years-old. She is a small girl at 40 lbs and she is up-to-date on her shots.

Callie is also spayed & micro-chipped. She is ready to find a special family to give all her love and cuddles too.

She’s great with other dogs and loves to play tug rope.

1/2

2/2



Callie enjoys to play, chasing a ball and just enjoying being outdoors.

She absolutely loves a comfy bed and fluffy blankets to snuggle.

Callie would do well in most family situations and would do really well with a family that’s active.

She likes kids and snuggling on the couch for movie nights. Callie just enjoys life.

If you are interested in Callie or any of the other available animals from Saving the Animals Together visit their Facebook page here.

Additional information can also be found on their website at https://savingtheanimalstogether.org/ or by clicking here.