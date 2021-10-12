Lambuth’s releases M. D. Anderson Planetarium Nov. schedule
The University of Memphis Lambuth has released the schedule of shows for the M. D. Anderson Planetarium in November.
Shows include:
- Tuesday, Nov. 2, Public Show, 5:30 p.m.: Light Years from Andromeda
- Friday, Nov. 5, Public Show, 1:30 p.m.: Light Years from Andromeda
- Tuesday, Nov. 9, Public Show, 5:30 p.m.: Cosmic Origins Spectrograph
- Friday, Nov. 12, Public Show, 1:30 p.m.: Cosmic Origins Spectrograph
- Friday, Nov. 12, Kids’ After School Special Planetarium Show, 3:45 p.m.: The Cowboy Astronomer
- Tuesday, Nov. 16, Public Show, 5:30 p.m.: Black Holes: the other side of Infinity
- Friday, Nov. 19, Public Show, 1:30 p.m.: Black Holes: the other side of Infinity
- Saturday, Nov. 20, Kids’ Saturday Morning Planetarium Show, 9:30 a.m.: Two Small Pieces of Glass
- Tuesday, Nov. 23, Public Show, 5:30 p.m.: TimeSpace
- Tuesday, Nov. 30, Public Show, 5:30 p.m.: Season of Light
The university says doors open 15 minutes before showtime, and no one will be allowed to in after the “IN USE” light is turned on.
Face coverings are required on campus.