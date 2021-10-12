Lambuth’s releases M. D. Anderson Planetarium Nov. schedule

The University of Memphis Lambuth has released the schedule of shows for the M. D. Anderson Planetarium in November.

Shows include:

Tuesday, Nov. 2, Public Show, 5:30 p.m.: Light Years from Andromeda

Friday, Nov. 5, Public Show, 1:30 p.m.: Light Years from Andromeda

Tuesday, Nov. 9, Public Show, 5:30 p.m.: Cosmic Origins Spectrograph

Friday, Nov. 12, Public Show, 1:30 p.m.: Cosmic Origins Spectrograph

Friday, Nov. 12, Kids’ After School Special Planetarium Show, 3:45 p.m.: The Cowboy Astronomer

Tuesday, Nov. 16, Public Show, 5:30 p.m.: Black Holes: the other side of Infinity

Friday, Nov. 19, Public Show, 1:30 p.m.: Black Holes: the other side of Infinity

Saturday, Nov. 20, Kids’ Saturday Morning Planetarium Show, 9:30 a.m.: Two Small Pieces of Glass

Tuesday, Nov. 23, Public Show, 5:30 p.m.: TimeSpace

Tuesday, Nov. 30, Public Show, 5:30 p.m.: Season of Light

The university says doors open 15 minutes before showtime, and no one will be allowed to in after the “IN USE” light is turned on.

Face coverings are required on campus.