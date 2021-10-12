Week 8 Player of the Week: Ty Simpson

MARTIN, Tenn. — The Player of the Week honor for Week 8 has been awarded to Westview quarterback Ty Simpson, following his performance this past Friday night that helped lead the Chargers to their first region championship since 2010.

In a high scoring 49-30 victory over Huntingdon, Simpson made plays through the air and on the ground, throwing for 350 yards, four passing touchdowns, and two rushing touchdowns. For Westview fans, seeing Simpson put up these kind of numbers this year doesn’t come as much of a surprise, as the Alabama commit has commanded an offense that has posted 40 or more points in 6 games here in 2021.

Simpson and the Chargers will be looking for more of the same following their bye week, when they wrap up the regular season against Ripley and Houston County.