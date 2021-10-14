Week 8 Team of the Week: Adamsville Cardinals

ADAMSVILLE, Tenn. — The Week 8 Team of the Week award has been presented to the Adamsville Cardinals, following their 33-0 shutout victory over McNairy Central.

After a scoreless first quarter, the Cardinals exploded for 20 points in the second quarter and never looked back, finishing the game with a balanced stat sheet, scoring a total of three times through the air and two times on the ground.

The win on the road allowed Adamsville to snap a four game losing streak, as the Cardinals will now look to carry their recent momentum into a huge region game this Friday night, when they host Riverside at 7:00.