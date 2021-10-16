Southern Baptist leader resigns amid rifts over sex abuse

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A top Southern Baptist Convention official is resigning amid internal rifts over how to handle an investigation into the SBC’s response to sexual abuse.

It’s a decision that underscores the broader ongoing turmoil in the nation’s largest Protestant denomination.

Ronnie Floyd, president and CEO of the SBC’s Executive Committee, announced his departure while criticizing recent decisions related to the third-party review that is getting underway.

An investigative firm is looking into allegations the Executive Committee mishandled abuse reports and mistreated survivors.

The response to sex abuse is one of several issues causing controversy in the SBC.

Tensions have flared over race, partisan politics and women’s leadership roles.

To read more details on this story click here.

For more stories happening across the U.S. click here.