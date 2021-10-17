A funky Flea celebrates his birthday, his school’s founding

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Flea had a funky birthday. So did the music school he co-founded that has become a Los Angeles institution.

As the Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist turned 59 on Saturday, his Silverlake Conservatory of Music turned 20.

They celebrated with a joint party in the school’s parking lot. Flea led a band assembled for the occasion through a series of funk standards including James Brown’s “Gonna Have a Funky Good Time.”

He called celebrating 20 years of his nonprofit school that provides scholarships for kids to study music “the best possible birthday gift I could have imagined.”

To read more details on this story click here.

To find more news stories from across the U.S. click here or download the WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News app.