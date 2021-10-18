Barbara Jean Lanier LaPointe, age 72, resident of Moscow, Tennessee, departed this life Thursday evening, October 14, 2021 at Regional One Health in Memphis, Tennessee.

Barbara was born October 8, 1949 in Memphis, the daughter of the late Henry Calvin Lanier and Sarah Francis Johnson Lanier. She graduated from Messick High School in 1967 and continued her education at Shelby State Community College in Memphis and South University in Savannah, Georgia. She served her country in the Tennessee Army Air National Guard in the medical department for 14 years.

Barbara was employed as a registered nurse at Methodist LeBonheur Germantown Hospital retiring in 2015, worked at the National HealthCare Center in Somerville, retiring in May of 2021, and was currently the ED Response Nurse for Community Healthcare. She was a member of Bethany Christian Church in Eads, Tennessee and loved special times with her family, reading, shopping, working in the yard and her dogs.

Ms. LaPointe is survived by her daughter, Dana Schocke (Herb) of Rossville, TN; her twin sister, Martha Jane Moore (Bobby) of Eads, TN; and two granddaughters, Julee Adams and Jenna Shelly. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Linda Holliman.

Funeral Services for Ms. LaPointe will be held at 2 P.M. Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at Bethany Christian Church in Eads with Bro. Ron Collins officiating. Interment will follow in the Bethany Cemetery. A visitation for Ms. LaPointe will be from 12 noon until 2 P.M. Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at Bethany Christian Church.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Barry Shelly, Wes Anderson, Todd Frazier and Kyle Bennett.

The family requests that memorials be directed to the Fayette County Animal Rescue, P.O. Box 44, Rossville, TN 38066.

Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center