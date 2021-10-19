Henderson County Sheriff’s Dept. investigating Monday shooting

HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Henderson County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on Monday.

According to a preliminary report, deputies arrived at a home on Luray Road around 9:30 p.m. and found a man on the front porch with a gunshot wound to the thigh.

The department reports that the man that was shot allegedly showed up at the home in an aggressive manner, and may have been drinking and using blood thinners.

The report states that one of the homeowners fired a warning shot when the man arrived, but shot the man after he allegedly shattered the screen door and kept coming closer to the front door.

The department says the man was airlifted to The Med in Memphis due to those injuries.

The department’s report states that the district attorney advised that there was unlikely to be any charges to the homeowner.

However, the incident remains under investigation.

