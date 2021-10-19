Mrs. Joyce Ann Vanderford Jackson, age 89, resident of Memphis, Tennessee and wife of the late Rev. Alvin H. Jackson, Sr., ascended to her Heavenly Home on Monday morning, October 18, 2021 at Methodist North Hospital in Memphis.

Mrs. Jackson was born December 22, 1931 in Memphis, the daughter of the late Earl Vanderford and Luna Gertrude “Gertie” Vanderford. She graduated from Treadwell High School and was married May 15, 1947 to Rev. Alvin H. Jackson, Sr. who preceded her in death on August 16, 2007. Mrs. Jackson was employed as a secretary to the superintendent and substitute teacher for the DeSoto County School System before her retirement. She was a member of Waypoint Baptist Church in Bartlett. Mrs. Jackson had an adventurous spirit, loved life and was always ready to travel. She had impeccable style and was always fashionable. Everyone she met remembered her.

Mrs. Jackson is survived by her three sons, Terry Jackson, Thomas Jackson and Jon Jackson; her sister, Guinevere Baxter; three grandchildren, Thomas O. Jackson, Jr., Sunny Ann Brown and Christopher Jackson; and numerous great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Alvin H. Jackson, Jr.

Graveside Services for Mrs. Jackson will be held at 11 A.M. Monday, October 25, 2021 at Memphis Memory Gardens Cemetery. The officiating minister will be Bro. Bo Grace, Senior Pastor at Waypoint Baptist Church.

Mrs. Jackson’s whole existence was based on her love for Jesus Christ. She is in all her glory with her Heavenly Father.

Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center and condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.