Officials: Tennessee can’t drop COVID rule despite GOP push

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee labor officials say they are unable to reject a federal rule designed to protect health care workers from COVID-19 despite receiving stern instructions earlier this week from Republican lawmakers to do so.

Labor and Workforce Development Commissioner Jeff McCord argued in a letter sent to lawmakers Tuesday that there is no state statute or process allowing the withdrawal of a rule once it becomes effective.

Tennessee adopted the rule in late August, which outlines requirements for personal protective equipment, social distancing and other safety measures for workers at medical facilities that care for people with COVID-19.

Earlier this week, Republicans on an influential legislative committee dismissed suggestions that the rules were designed to protect employees from the virus pandemic.

