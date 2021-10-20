VIDEO: All passengers survive Texas plane crash

(CBS Newspath) — All 21 people on this plane got off safely, and there were no serious injuries after the crash in Texas Tuesday (10/19), according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Officials said the plane rolled through a fence and caught fire while attempting to depart Houston Executive Airport.

The wife of the owner of the plane told CBS affiliate KHOU that the passengers were on the way to Boston for Tuesday’s Astros-Red Sox baseball game.

For more videos, click here.