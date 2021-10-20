What you need to know about 10-digit dialing

JACKSON, Tenn. — When making a call to someone local, normally you can just type in seven numbers with no area code.

For those who live in the 731, that’s about to change.

Beginning July 16, 2022, dialing “988” will route your call to the National Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Crisis Lifeline.

The Federal Communications Commission is introducing the new three-digit dialing code in order to make the lifeline easier to reach.

However, this will require a 10-digit dialing pattern for many area codes. One of those being the 731.

For those in West Tennessee, where the change is taking place, beginning Oct. 24, 2021, you will now need to dial both the three-digit area code and the seven-digit telephone number to complete all local calls.

On and after this date, local calls dialed with only seven-digits may not be completed.

T-Mobile, Verizon, and AT&T have implemented this dialing change to allow all customers to use “988.”

To ensure the area code is included, all services and equipment that are programmed to complete calls to seven-digit local numbers will need to be changed to 10-digit numbers in the next four days.

Some examples are fax machines, alarms, security systems or gates, contact lists, call forwarding settings, voicemail services, and other similar functions.

Your telehone number, the including current area code, and price of a call will not change.

What is a local call now will remain a local call, and you will continue to dial “1,” the area code, and the telephone number for all long distance calls.

Calling “988” will not connect you to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline until July 16, 2022.

If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 1-800-273-8255.

For more information on the 10-digit dialing pattern or on the new hotline, click here.

You can also find a list of other area codes making the change here.

