White House shares plan for vaccinating kids aged 5-11

JACKSON, Tenn. — On Wednesday the White House announced their plan for getting COVID-19 vaccinations for children aged 5 to 11.

This decision is highly anticipated. If authorized by the FDA and recommended by the CDC, the Pfizer vaccine will be a dose and formula for that specific age group.

The Biden administration plans to ensure that the vaccine will be easily accessible to children and families.

If the vaccine becomes authorized by the FDA, this move could protect more than 28 million people in the United States.

“We’ve already seen that kids are significantly protected by adults around them getting vaccinated, but if you have a safe vaccine for kids, you’re just going to get one more sphere of protection that is surrounding those kids,” said Stephen Colin Threlkeld, with the Baptist Memorial Health Care Corporation.

As we wait for the decision of vaccine eligibility for children ages 5 to 11, the CDC recommends anyone 12 and older to get vaccinated.

The FDA recently approved the mixing of COVID-19 vaccines. You can read more on that here.

