Henry County Medical Center returns to relaxed visitation policy

PARIS, Tenn. — The Henry County Medical Center is going forward with an updated visitation policy.

HCMC says with over 46% of the county vaccinated, they are relaxing their COVID-19 era visitation policy starting Thursday.

“We know it has been a long 20 months with changes in visitation policies throughout this time,” said Lisa Casteel, CEO of HCMC. “We have seen a decrease in COVID-19 patients at HCMC

and want to open visitation again to the community with some limitations. Please remember to bring and wear your masks.”

The center says general visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. each day, and only two people will be allowed to visit a patient at a time.

HCMC says friends and family may be allowed to stay overnight, but those will be approved on a case-by-case basis.

You can read more on their updated policies here.

