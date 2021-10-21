Milan police investigating after man found dead inside home

MILAN, Tenn. — The Milan Police Department is investigating a homicide that took place last week.

1/3

2/3

3/3





A police presence was seen Thursday at a residence on Bryant Street in the city, where authorities say Robert Taylor was found dead in his home.

According to Milan police, his death occurred sometime last week.

Authorities were originally dispatched when Taylor was found unresponsive at his residence. Upon arrival, it was apparent that he had been dead for several days.

His remains were sent to the Tennessee Medical Examiner’s office for an autopsy.

Upon examination, officials determined Taylor’s death was caused by the hands of another person and ruled a homicide.

Neighbors say Taylor was around 77-years-old and lived in Milan most of his life.

No additional details on the case were immediately available.

The Milan Police Department is actively working to find the person or people involved in this death, and asks if anyone has any information contact them at (731) 686-3309.

You can find more local news through the WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News app.