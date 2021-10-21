USJ holds groundbreaking for new golf, tennis facility

JACKSON, Tenn. — It’s the start of something new for one school in the Hub City.

University School of Jackson held a groundbreaking on Thursday for their new golf and tennis facility.

The school’s board of trustees approved the funding, and it’s all part of the campus master plan.

The facility will feature an indoor putting green, two Trackman golf simulators, and two team locker rooms, according to USJ.

USJ says it will all sit beside the Bruin Tennis Complex.

