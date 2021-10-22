Football Friday Night Final Scores: Week 10

Check out these final scores for Week 10 of high school football in West Tennessee:

Bolivar Central 14

Chester County 24

Lexington 49

Crockett County 21

Brighton 50

Dyer County 61

Gibson County 26

Greenfield 24

Milan 14

Hardin County 35

Covington 0

Haywood 33

McKenzie 42

Sequatchie County 7

Riverside 42

Humboldt 16

Peabody 28

Huntingdon 49

Trinity Christian 7

Jackson Christian 35

Jackson South Side 21

Jackson North Side 13

McNairy Central 6

Millington 47

Dresden 20

Obion County 27

Lausanne 14

South Gibson 17

Liberty Magnet 0

Union City 49

St. George’s 20

USJ 52

Scotts Hill 14

West Carroll 34

Ripley 17

Westview 42

Henry County 44

Clarksville Northeast 40