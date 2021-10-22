Football Friday Night Final Scores: Week 10
Check out these final scores for Week 10 of high school football in West Tennessee:
Bolivar Central 14
Chester County 24
Lexington 49
Crockett County 21
Brighton 50
Dyer County 61
Gibson County 26
Greenfield 24
Milan 14
Hardin County 35
Covington 0
Haywood 33
McKenzie 42
Sequatchie County 7
Riverside 42
Humboldt 16
Peabody 28
Huntingdon 49
Trinity Christian 7
Jackson Christian 35
Jackson South Side 21
Jackson North Side 13
McNairy Central 6
Millington 47
Dresden 20
Obion County 27
Lausanne 14
South Gibson 17
Liberty Magnet 0
Union City 49
St. George’s 20
USJ 52
Scotts Hill 14
West Carroll 34
Ripley 17
Westview 42
Henry County 44
Clarksville Northeast 40