Football Friday Night Final Scores: Week 10

Check out these final scores for Week 10 of high school football in West Tennessee:

Bolivar Central 14
Chester County 24

Lexington 49
Crockett County 21

Brighton 50
Dyer County 61

Gibson County 26
Greenfield 24

Milan 14
Hardin County 35

Covington 0
Haywood 33

McKenzie 42
Sequatchie County 7

Riverside 42
Humboldt 16

Peabody 28
Huntingdon 49

Trinity Christian 7
Jackson Christian 35

Jackson South Side 21
Jackson North Side 13

McNairy Central 6
Millington 47

Dresden 20
Obion County 27

Lausanne 14
South Gibson 17

Liberty Magnet 0
Union City 49

St. George’s 20
USJ 52

Scotts Hill 14
West Carroll 34

Ripley 17
Westview 42

Henry County 44
Clarksville Northeast 40

