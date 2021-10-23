Pet of the Week: Bella

This week’s Pet of the Week from Saving the Animals Together is Bella!

Bella is approximately 4-years-old and she is full of life and love.

She would do best as an only pet and in a home without small children.

1/2

2/2



A home with older kids would be okay, if they are accustomed to being around dogs, due to her size.

She does alright with most other dogs and she is fully vetted.

Bella is ready to find her forever home.

If you are interested in Bella or any of the other available animals from Saving the Animals Together, visit their Facebook page.

For more information you can also visit the STAT website here.