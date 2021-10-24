Texas drag race driver slams into spectators, killing 2 kids

KERRVILLE, Texas (AP) — Authorities say a driver lost control during a Texas drag racing event and slammed into a crowd of spectators, killing two children and injuring eight other people.

A 6-year-old boy and an 8-year-old boy were killed Saturday at an event called “Airport Race Wars 2” at the Kerrville-Kerr County Airport.

The organized event was attended by thousands and involved drivers speeding down a runway as they competed for cash.

The injured victims were taken to various hospitals, including a 46-year-old woman who was in critical condition.

The majority of the other injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. Kerrville is about 60 miles northwest of San Antonio.

