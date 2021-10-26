150 arrested in Operation Dark HunTor, Dept. of Justice says

JACKSON, Tenn. — The U.S. Department of Justice is cracking down on illegal pill sales.



Deputy Attorney General, Lisa O. Monaco says 150 Darknet drug traffickers have been arrested thanks to unprecedented international law enforcement cooperation.

Monaco says 65 of those arrests were within the U.S.

Law enforcement recovered more then 500 pounds of illegal drugs that contained enough fentanyl for more than four million lethal doses, totaling millions of dollars.

Monaco has a message for anyone who remains on the Darknet, selling illegal drugs thinking they are safe.

“There is no dark internet. We can and we will shine light. The agencies you see here and the thousands of law enforcement professionals that they represent will bring to bear all of their resources to protect our citizens and to hold you accountable,” Monaco said.

The agency will continue to work tirelessly with international law enforcement partnerships to continue cracking down on those intending to sell illegal drugs.

