Top 5 Plays: Week 10
JACKSON, Tenn. — The top 5 plays from Week 10 of the high school football season are as followed:
#5: TCA’s Kade Butler connects with Brayden Waller down the sideline for the first down.
#4: Hardin County’s Carter Smith finds Brayden Wilkes for a Tiger touchdown.
#3: Peabody’s Khalik Ganaway sprints through the Huntingdon defense for a touchdown.
#2: South Side’s Cole Britton finds Cam Anderson down the field for a huge gain.
#1: Huntingdon’s Blake Reeves makes an incredible catch in the back of the end zone.