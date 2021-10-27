Top 5 Plays: Week 10

JACKSON, Tenn. — The top 5 plays from Week 10 of the high school football season are as followed:

#5: TCA’s Kade Butler connects with Brayden Waller down the sideline for the first down.

#4: Hardin County’s Carter Smith finds Brayden Wilkes for a Tiger touchdown.

#3: Peabody’s Khalik Ganaway sprints through the Huntingdon defense for a touchdown.

#2: South Side’s Cole Britton finds Cam Anderson down the field for a huge gain.

#1: Huntingdon’s Blake Reeves makes an incredible catch in the back of the end zone.