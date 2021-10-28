Arrive Alive Tour makes stop at Huntingdon High School

HUNTINGDON, Tenn. — An annual driving campaign has returned.

Driving under the influence is a danger not only to yourself, but to others as well. Students at Huntingdon High School are learning just that.

“It was like weird cause it’d get bright all of the sudden, and then I would like lose focus on stuff and then try to like turn or try to correct myself,” said Brandon Swaffard, a senior at the high school.

The Arrive Alive Tour visited Huntingdon High School to inform students of the dangers of distracted driving and driving while under the influence.

“Some people don’t think it’s realistic, but it is it’s more just the educational factor of it,” said Taylor Roedl, a brand ambassador for Arrive Alive.

Once participants sit in the seat, they put on a VR headset and choose an impairment.

Once impaired, they are hit with the challenging task of driving under the influence of drugs, alcohol, or a distraction.

“Don’t do THC and drive. I couldn’t see nothing, and I wrecked last time. I didn’t wreck. Yeah. I ran into a wall,” said Sara Cole, a senior at Huntingdon High School.

This simulation not only gives students an idea of how being impaired effects driving, but also shows how one decision could save lives.

“Not drive under the influence. Because I mean he said it’s pretty realistic, and I mean if it is then, I probably shouldn’t do it if I wrecked or something,” Swaffard said.

The next stop for the Arrive Alive Tour will be at the Carroll County Vocational Center.

