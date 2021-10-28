|Carol Valentine Hammons, Paris, Tennessee
|86
|Alive Hospice of Murfreesboro
|Tuesday, October 26, 2021
|1:30 P.M. Friday, October 29, 2021
|Graveside at Hillcrest Memorial Park with burial to follow
|Bro. Roger Banks
|Hillcrest Memorial Park
|After 12:00 P.M. Friday until 1:00 P.M. prior to the graveside service
|January 20, 1935 in Henry County, Tennessee
|Joe Underwood, Steven French, Jimmy Elkins and Shannon Elkins
|Albert B. Valentine and Mamie Bell Parker Valentine, both preceded
|Terrell D. Hammons, married: September 2, 1955; prec. May 2, 1992
|Terri Hammons, Murfreesboro, Tennessee
|Randy (Michelle) Hammons, Arlington, Tennessee
|Jean Hayes and Doris Wynn, both preceded
|Louie Valentine, preceded
Sister-in-law: Judy Valentine, New Concord, Kentucky
|Kylee Harrison, Taylor Hammons, Ashton (Shawnee) Meyer, Magdalene West, Stetson Tidwell and Finn Tidwell
|Damon Meyer
|Also survived by nieces and nephews.
|Ms. Hammons was a longtime member of the Church of Christ. She worked and retired from Holley Carburetor formerly of Paris. Carol enjoyed family gatherings, bowling, fishing and playing corn hole.