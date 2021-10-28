Carol Valentine Hammons

WBBJ Staff,
Hammons Carol PhotoCarol Valentine Hammons, Paris, Tennessee
86
Alive Hospice of Murfreesboro
Tuesday, October 26, 2021
1:30 P.M. Friday, October 29, 2021
Graveside at Hillcrest Memorial Park with burial to follow
Bro. Roger Banks
Hillcrest Memorial Park
After 12:00 P.M. Friday until 1:00 P.M. prior to the graveside service
January 20, 1935 in Henry County, Tennessee
Joe Underwood, Steven French, Jimmy Elkins and Shannon Elkins
Albert B. Valentine and Mamie Bell Parker Valentine, both preceded
Terrell  D. Hammons, married: September 2, 1955; prec. May 2, 1992
Terri Hammons, Murfreesboro, Tennessee
Randy (Michelle) Hammons, Arlington, Tennessee
Jean Hayes and Doris Wynn, both preceded
Louie Valentine, preceded

Sister-in-law: Judy Valentine, New Concord, Kentucky
Kylee Harrison, Taylor Hammons, Ashton (Shawnee) Meyer, Magdalene West, Stetson Tidwell and Finn Tidwell
Damon Meyer
Also survived by nieces and nephews.
Ms. Hammons was a longtime member of the Church of Christ. She worked and retired from Holley Carburetor formerly of Paris. Carol enjoyed family gatherings, bowling, fishing and playing corn hole.
