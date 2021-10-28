Carol Valentine Hammons, Paris, Tennessee

86

Alive Hospice of Murfreesboro

Tuesday, October 26, 2021

1:30 P.M. Friday, October 29, 2021

Graveside at Hillcrest Memorial Park with burial to follow

Bro. Roger Banks

Hillcrest Memorial Park

After 12:00 P.M. Friday until 1:00 P.M. prior to the graveside service

January 20, 1935 in Henry County, Tennessee

Joe Underwood, Steven French, Jimmy Elkins and Shannon Elkins

Albert B. Valentine and Mamie Bell Parker Valentine, both preceded

Terrell D. Hammons, married: September 2, 1955; prec. May 2, 1992

Terri Hammons, Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Randy (Michelle) Hammons, Arlington, Tennessee

Jean Hayes and Doris Wynn, both preceded

Louie Valentine, preceded Sister-in-law: Judy Valentine, New Concord, Kentucky

Kylee Harrison, Taylor Hammons, Ashton (Shawnee) Meyer, Magdalene West, Stetson Tidwell and Finn Tidwell

Damon Meyer

Also survived by nieces and nephews.