Tennessee State Museum building named for ex-Gov. Haslam

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The building housing the Tennessee State Museum now bears the name of former Gov. Bill Haslam.

The Republican was joined by Gov. Bill Lee and other officials Wednesday as they unveiled new signage for the building now designated the Bill Haslam Center.

Lawmakers last year approved the naming and Lee signed off on it. It became law immediately.

Haslam took office in 2011 and served two terms until Lee succeeded him in 2019.

The 137,000-square-foot museum opened in the new building in October 2018 behind $120 million set aside by state lawmakers and more from private donations.

