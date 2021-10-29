LIFELINE Mobile Blood Drives in November
LIFELINE shared its schedule for Mobile Blood Drives for the month of November.
Here is the schedule:
November 1
- Henry County Medical Center in Paris from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Food Rite on Armory Street in Trenton from 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
November 3
- Hardin Medical Center in Savannah from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Henderson County Community Hospital in Lexington from 1 p.m.
November 4
- South Fulton High School in South Fulton from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- FUMC in Paris from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
November 5
- Simmons Bank in Bolivar from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Save-A-Lot in McKenzie from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
November 6
- Brown’s Creek District Association in Jackson from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
November 8
- EW James & Sons in Martin form 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Selmer Courthouse in Selmer from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
November 12
- Henderson City Hall in Henderson from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
November 15
- First Baptist Church in Parsons from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Southside Church of Christ in Dresden from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
November 16
- TCAT in Paris from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
November 17
- City Hall of Dyer in Dyer from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
November 18
- Jackson-Madison County General Hospital in Jackson from 7 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
November 19
- Decaturville Elementary School in Decaturville from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Lowe’s in Milan from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
November 22
- Joe Mahan Ford in Paris from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- EW James & Sons in Union City from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
November 23
- FUMC in Newbern from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Walmart in Ripley from 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
November 24
- Middleton Community Center in Middleton from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Kroger in Savannah from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
November 26
- Lowe’s in Dyersburg from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Kohl’s in Jackson from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
November 29
- Walmart in Camden from 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Food Giant in Selmer from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
November 30
- Jackson City Hall in Jackson from 12 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
You can always visit LIFELINE Blood Services at 183 Sterling Farm Drive in Jackson. Their office hours are from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
The Dyersburg location can be found at 1130 Highway 51 Bypass Suite 19 & 20, and is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday to Tuesday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday and Saturday.
You can always check their website for additional details.
You can find more local news through the WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News app.