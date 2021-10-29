LIFELINE Mobile Blood Drives in November

LIFELINE shared its schedule for Mobile Blood Drives for the month of November.

Here is the schedule:

November 1

  • Henry County Medical Center in Paris from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Food Rite on Armory Street in Trenton from 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

November 3

  • Hardin Medical Center in Savannah from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Henderson County Community Hospital in Lexington from 1 p.m.

November 4

  • South Fulton High School in South Fulton from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • FUMC in Paris from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

November 5

  • Simmons Bank in Bolivar from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Save-A-Lot in McKenzie from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

November 6

  • Brown’s Creek District Association in Jackson from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

November 8

  • EW James & Sons in Martin form 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Selmer Courthouse in Selmer from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

November 12

  • Henderson City Hall in Henderson from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

November 15

  • First Baptist Church in Parsons from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Southside Church of Christ in Dresden from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

November 16

  • TCAT in Paris from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

November 17

  • City Hall of Dyer in Dyer from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

November 18

  • Jackson-Madison County General Hospital in Jackson from 7 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

November 19

  • Decaturville Elementary School in Decaturville from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Lowe’s in Milan from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

November 22

  • Joe Mahan Ford in Paris from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • EW James & Sons in Union City from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

November 23

  • FUMC in Newbern from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Walmart in Ripley from 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

November 24

  • Middleton Community Center in Middleton from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Kroger in Savannah from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

November 26

  • Lowe’s in Dyersburg from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Kohl’s in Jackson from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

November 29

  • Walmart in Camden from 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
  • Food Giant in Selmer from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

November 30

  • Jackson City Hall in Jackson from 12 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

You can always visit LIFELINE Blood Services at 183 Sterling Farm Drive in Jackson. Their office hours are from  9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

The Dyersburg location can be found at 1130 Highway 51 Bypass Suite 19 & 20, and is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday to Tuesday,  8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday and  Saturday.

You can always check their website for additional details.

