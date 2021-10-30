Ex-N.Y. Gov. Cuomo hit with misdemeanor sex crime

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A criminal complaint filed by a police investigator with a court in Albany accuses former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo of committing a misdemeanor sex crime.

The one-page complaint was filed by an investigator with the Albany County Sheriff’s Office. It accuses Cuomo of putting his hand under a woman’s shirt on Dec. 7, 2020.

The document didn’t name the woman, but Cuomo was publicly accused of groping an aide at the executive mansion in Albany last year around that date.

There’s confusion over whether the document was made public by mistake.

The county district attorney, which would handle any prosecution, issued a statement saying it was caught off-guard by the filing.

To read more details on this story click here.

For more news stories happening across the U.S. click here.