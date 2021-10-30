First ‘Trick or Trail’ event held at local park

HENDERSON, Tenn. — Spooky season is upon us and for the first time ever, Gene Record Memorial Park is hosting ‘trails and treats’.

“This is Trails and Treats at Gene Record Park. It’s a day for kids to come out, safe environment to go trick or treating with their families and go down the new story book trail and just have a great time with local community churches and organizations,” says Pastor of Sanford Hills Baptist Church, Shane Connor.

This plan has been in the works for several years in hopes of making a safe space for trick or treaters.

“This year the board of Gene Record Park had a similar idea. They knew the churches had been working on it a long time and they said, lets just join together and do it,” says Connor.

Some may say Halloween is all about the candy, but what’s Halloween without costumes?

“My favorite part about Halloween is getting out and seeing other people’s costumes and how creative they can get. I like the candy but also like her, I like the costumes because people can be really creative sometimes,” says Amelia Guthrie and Ella Murley.

All costumes are welcomed, from superman, to scarecrows and even some of your favorite Disney princesses.

“I’m Anna from Frozen, Snow White and Aerial. For the trick or treaters, they wanted to see princesses so we thought it would be cute to take pictures with them,” says volunteers Haley Reed, Jasmine Williams and Mackenzie Wallace.

The turn out of the event was great, giving kids and adults the chance to have a fun and happy Halloween.