Local pets celebrate Halloween at Woostock Bake Shop

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jacksonians have started their Halloween weekend celebrations and even got their pets in the spirit.

Woodstock Bake Shop in Jackson hosted a Creatures and Cupcakes event Saturday.

Attendees could bring their furry friends for a Halloween treat.

Stacey Dailey says her dogs were excited to get out and get something sweet.

“It is nice, crisp, and cool. These guys get out and certainly are excited about that. We are getting pumpkin cookies and pumpkin pie cookies,” Dailey said.

The event was also a fundraiser with 20% of Woodstock’s proceeds going to non-profit animal shelters in West Tennessee, as well as each fee from the seven vendors that set up shop.

“They really do depend on the donations, not just the monetary but the physical donations of time and supplies. With this, at least we will help them meet some of the needs that they have,” said vendor Tammy Jones.

Joy Rogers brought her dog Riley to the event, and says every penny counts to help the shelters. And she wants to make sure she donates.

“It is very important to keep everything going, and the donations are usually the only thing that they have. So that is very important,” Rogers said.

While also giving to a good cause, vendor Samantha Wood, says seeing all of the pets dressed up in different costumes was the best part.

“There was a very small chihuahua that was dressed as an ice cream sundae and that was definitely my favorite. There have been some cute ones for sure,” Wood said.

The money raised was given to three animal shelters in Madison county.