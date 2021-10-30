Pet of the Week: Oakley

This week’s Pet of the Week from Saving the Animals Together is Oakley! Oakley is a lively love bug!

She would do well in a home with another dog and a fairly active family. Oakley loves cuddles and rope toys.

She enjoys playing tug and running before a nice snuggle on the couch for nap time.

She is 2-years-old, crate trained, house trained and completely vetted. NO cats or small dogs.

If your are interested in Oakley or any of the other available animals from Saving the Animals Together visit their Facebook page here.

Additional information about their available pets can also be found on their website here.