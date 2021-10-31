Police: 1 killed, 9 wounded at Halloween party in Texas

TEXARKANA, Texas (AP) — Police in eastern Texas say a shooting at a Halloween party left one man dead and nine other people wounded.

Texarkana police say in a news release that the shooting happened late Saturday at an event center.

It is estimated that a couple hundred people were in attendance. The 10 people who were shot went to two hospitals for treatment.

A 20-year-old man was later pronounced dead. The other injuries didn’t appear to be life-threatening.

The suspected shooter has not been taken into custody. Texarkana is a city located on the border of Texas, about 180 miles east of Dallas.

